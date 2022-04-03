Diana Lane, age 70, of Taswell, IN passed away on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, IN.

She was born on , 1951, to Bud Daffron and Betty (Gray) Daffron Stanley in Elnora, IN.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years Eugene Lane, children; Robert Bays, Brenda Bays, Dwayne (Katrina) Bays, step-children; Ann Wilcoxon and Amy Lane, grandchildren Brook Lynn Bays, Doug Bays, Logan Bays, Steven Bays, Paisley Bays, Violet Fromme, and Noah Craft, great-grandchild Skylar, and her siblings; Thomas Daffron, Carolyn Buechel, Glenda Climer, and along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be a Graveside Service on , 2022, at 1:00 pm at Taswell Cemetery in Taswell, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

