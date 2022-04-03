Diana Lane

She was born on December 10, 1951, to Bud Daffron and Betty (Gray) Daffron Stanley in Elnora, IN.
Diana is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years Eugene Lane, children; Robert Bays, Brenda Bays, Dwayne (Katrina) Bays, step-children; Ann Wilcoxon and Amy Lane, grandchildren Brook Lynn Bays, Doug Bays, Logan Bays, Steven Bays, Paisley Bays, Violet Fromme, and Noah Craft, great-grandchild Skylar, and her siblings; Thomas Daffron, Carolyn Buechel, Glenda Climer, and along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be a Graveside Service on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Taswell Cemetery in Taswell, IN.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com
