Doretha A. Schmitt, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Doretha was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 26, 1925, to Florian and Agnes (Blessinger) Stenftenagel. She married Leonard Boeglin, and he preceded her in death on January 31, 1962. She then married Raymond Schmitt on April 23, 1966, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, and he preceded her in death on September 29, 2015.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School, and then attended Lockyear Business College.

She and her husband, Ray, owned and operated the family Drive-In Theatre for many years.

She enjoyed playing and watching golf.

Surviving are three daughters, Margaret (Glenn) Gramelspacher, Summerfield, FL, Cathy (Mike) Siebert, Jasper, IN, Patty (John) Schroeder, Jasper, IN, and one son, John (Donna) Boeglin, Dallas, TX, one daughter-in-law, Debbie Boeglin, Santa Claus, IN, one son-in-law, Don Routson, Noblesville, IN, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, two sisters, Gerry Giesler, Jasper, IN, Jane (Tom) Eckerle, Carmel, IN, one brother, Mick (Mary Ellen) Stenftenagel, of Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husbands are one daughter, Ann Routson, one son Robert “Bob” Boeglin, two sisters, Betty Egan, and Marge Gramelspacher, and two brothers, Jim and Ed Stenftenagel.

A Mass of Christian burial for Doretha A. Schmitt will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

There will be no visitation.

The family requests no flowers and gifts. Instead, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

