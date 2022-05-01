Edwin H. “Ed” Pieper, age 95, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, surrounded by family.

Ed was born in Dubois, Indiana, on March 3, 1927, to Joseph and Rosa (Heichelbech) Pieper.

He was active in various civic and political organizations. He was a former Dubois County Democrat Chairman and 8th District Democrat Chairman.

Ed served in World War II and was recalled for the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Jasper K of C, VFW Post #673, and the American Legion Post #147.

Ed was a driving force in the organization and development of Patoka Lake Regional Water and Sewer District as the board president for 36 years. He was always passionate about providing clean, accessible water to as many people as possible; even in his final days, this was a concern for him.

He received numerous federal and state service awards in appreciation for his public service. Ed personally was presented with two Sagamore of the Wabash awards from Governor Roger Branigan and Governor Frank O’Bannon.

Most people that knew Ed would attest to him being fun to be around because of his mischievous and teasing ways. He loved his family and friends, and he cherished the time spent with them.

He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church – St. Isidore Parish in Dubois, Indiana.

Surviving are his sister Marge Ruhe, Ferdinand, IN, two brothers, Leroy Pieper and Joe Pieper, Jasper, IN, 35 nieces and nephews, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two sisters, Anna Marie Reyling and Veronica “Sis” Meinking, two brothers, Henry and Al Pieper, one niece, and three nephews.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Edwin H. “Ed” Pieper will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Raphael Center Project, St. Raphael Cemetery Fund, or St. Raphael Youth Group.

