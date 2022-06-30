Eugene “Gene” E. Erny, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Gene was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 10, 1937, to Rufus and Ruth (Combs) Erny. He married Norma Jean Kane on June 9, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

For over 35 years, Gene held several job titles at Kimball Electronics. He retired from there as a safety director.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Jasper Moose Lodge, the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Center, and the Jasper Knights of Columbus. He volunteered on the Spirit of Jasper Train.

Gene did not know a stranger. He was loved by many. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved watching Nascar, playing cards, IU basketball, St. Louis Cardinals, and photography. He enjoyed his time traveling with friends and family.

Surviving is his wife, of 60 years, Norma J. Erny, Jasper, IN, two daughters; Cheryl (Jeff) Merkley, Jasper, IN, Jill Canada, New Palastine, IN, and one son; Bryan (Angela) Erny, Indianapolis, IN, five grandchildren; Janelle and Jennifer Merkley, Cole and Alec Erny, and Liam Canada, four great-grandchildren; Addison, Reagan, Emerson, and Hayden Merkley, and one sister; Marilyn (Alan) Welsh.

Preceding him in death is one son-in-law; Scot Canada, and one sister; Virginia Ann Erny who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene “Gene” Erny will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel in Jasper, Indiana on Friday, July 1st.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

