Isabel M. Gessner, 94, of Mariah Hill passed away Monday, June 13th at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. Isabel was born on October 21, 1927, in Mariah Hill to Frank and Elnora (Kern) Dilger. She was united in marriage to Leo J. Gessner on August 31, 1948, in Mariah Hill, Indiana. Leo preceded her in death on June 24, 1987.

Isabel was a lifelong member of Mary Help Of Christians Church and its Ladies Sodality. She was a homemaker. Isabel was an avid Tripoly player and reader. She enjoyed quilting, crossword puzzles, cooking, and canning and she loved being with family and friends.

Surviving is one daughter, Ruth (Kenneth) Koenig of Mariah Hill, and one son, David L. (Carol) Gessner of Mariah Hill. One son-in-law, Tom Fleck of Ferdinand. Ten grandchildren, Scott Koenig, Craig Koenig, Janelle Mueller, Jodi Jaynes, Kelly Mehringer, Matthew Gessner, Stephen Gessner, Luke Fleck, Kyla Wagner, and Alyssa Fleck. Seventeen great-grandchildren. Two sisters, VernitaRickelman of Mariah Hill, and Evelyn Dilger of Evansville. Two brothers, Father Donald Dilger and LeRoy (Pat) Dilger both of Evansville. Isabel was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Gessner, and a daughter, Donna Fleck, a grandson Chris Koenig, her parents, and a brother, Norman Dilger.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Central time Friday, June 17th in Mary Help Of Christians Church, Reverend Paul Nord, and Father Donald Dilger will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM central time until the service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Help Of Christians Cemetery fund or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.