Kent Allen Onyett, age 47, of Birdseye, passed away at 7:20 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born April 8, 1975, in Valdosta, Georgia, to Benjamin E. and Sandra (Griggs) Onyett; and married April Hardin on June 3, 2019, in Jasper. Kent was employed at U.B. Klem; and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, April Onyettof Birdseye, Ind.; two sons, Travis Onyett of Evansville, Ind. and Trevor Onyett of Birdseye, Ind.; his parents, Benjamin and Sandra Onyett of Sumner, Illinois; three step-children, Stephen Butt of French Lick, Ind., Alyssa (Bryon) Wascher of Florida and Brittany (Jessup) Groff of Bluffton, Ind.; two siblings, David (Jessica) Onyett of Vincennes, Ind. and Shannon (Ken) Lewis of West Virginia; seven grandchildren with one on the way; and by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Kent Allen Onyett will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Montgomery Cemetery in Oakland City, Indiana. Pastor Ron Hickman will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service.