Donna K. Wagner, age 59, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Donna was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 29, 1962, to Ralph and Marjorie (Schmidt) Wagner.

She previously worked at Leed’s Selling tools and Jasper Rubber Products.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, doing word searches, and coloring in coloring books, and she loved baby dolls. Donna always had a positive attitude and was a people person. She especially loved talking on the phone to her family.

Surviving are her mother, Marjorie Wagner, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Carol Wagner-Medlock, Bedford, IN, Sharon Wagner, Jasper, IN, two brothers, Ronald Wagner, Salem, IN, Jeff Wagner, Jasper, IN, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Preceding her in death are her father, Ralph Wagner, one brother, Jerry Wagner, one sister-in-law, Rhonda Helfter-Wagner, one nephew, Tyler Robert Wagner, maternal grandparents, Roman and Veronica Schmidt, and paternal grandparents, Paul and Emma Wagner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna K. Wagner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

