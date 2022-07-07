Rosemary C. Stemle, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg, Indiana.

Rosemary was born in Ireland, Indiana, on July 28, 1931, to Henry and Hilda (Knebel) Hauser. She married Robert Stemle on November 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2015.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School. She was a music teacher for 30 years and was a daycare provider. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper and the singing seniors, and she was active in the DAV Auxiliary. Rosemary loved animals and enjoyed playing cards, singing, and painting.

Surviving are three sons, Zeph (Monica) Stemle, Greenwood, IN, Jayme (Tina) Stemle, Greenwood, IN, Bart (Marla) Stemle, Winslow, IN, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is a daughter-in-law, Myra Stemle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary C. Stemle will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

