Janice Ann Castrup, age 98, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:15 p.m., on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Scott Memorial Health Hospital in Scottsburg, Indiana.

She was born November 7, 1923, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Ed and Matilda (Schwear) Castrup. Janice worked as an executive secretary for Dolly Madison Industries. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ where she sang in the senior choir, was a former director of the youth and bell choirs, and former member of Salem’s church council. Janice loved animals and gardening; and enjoyed attending local basketball and baseball games. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; two brothers, Arthur Castrup and Melvin Castrup; and one sister, Mable Grace Brown.

She is survived by five nieces and nephews, Bob Brown of Woodstock, Illinois, Janie Field of Salem, Indiana, Joyce Brenemmer of Avon, Indiana, Arthur Castrup, Jr. of Crossville, Tennessee, and Julie Castrup of Louisville, Kentucky; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and multiple great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Janice Ann Castrup will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., on Sunday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Salem Church’s Choir Fund. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com