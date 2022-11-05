Edward Paul Roos, III., passed away on October 31st at his home in Holland. Edward was born on April 23, 1955, in Huntingburg to Edward II and Elizabeth (Bartley) Roos. Edward is survived by sons, Paul (Sara) Roos and Frank Roos all of Box Elder, South Dakota; two brothers, Christopher (Tina) Roos and Michael Roos all of Ferdinand; one sister, Glenda (Robert) Marlin of Newburgh; his father, Edward P. Roos II of Ferdinand; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one nephew, four nieces and one great nephew. Edward was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Roos, and his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Roos.

Private services will be at a later date. Becher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.