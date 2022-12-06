Ronald D. Fehribach, age 73, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:36 a.m., on , 2022, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born , 1949, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Dennis and

Catherine (Kilian) Fehribach; and married Mary E. Lents on , 1970, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. Ron served his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He worked at Kimball and Styline and was a member of the Jasper V.F.W. Post #673, Jasper American Legion Post #147, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Ron enjoyed golfing, was an avid bowler- bowling a 300 game at East Town Lanes in Jasper, and raised and exhibited award-winning fancy guppies. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Fehribach of Huntingburg; one brother, Wayne Fehribach of Huntingburg; one sister, Nancy (Ed) Kluesner of Jasper; and by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ronald Fehribach will be held at 10:30 a.m., E.S.T., on , 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Jasper V.F.W. Post #673. Father Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg from 8:30-10:30 a.m., on , prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. All visitation will be held at the church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com