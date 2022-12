Jon E. August, age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:54 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jon was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 14, 1965, to Albert and Esther (Sutterlin) August.

He had worked at Arby’s in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Jon loved watching Star Wars movies.

Surviving are five siblings, Deborah (John) Rayman, Washington, IN, Karen (Marc) Wyatt, Greenfield, IN, Kim (Tom) Hester, Fleetwood, NC, Steven (Anita) August, Norfolk, VA, David (Tracy) August, Goshen, IN, seven nieces and nephews, and five great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Albert and Esther August, and one sister Emily Neyer.

A Celebration of Life memorial service for Jon E. August will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.