Arthur Raymond Oser, 85, of Ferdinand, passed away on Friday, December 30th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Arthur was born October 29, 1937, in Ferdinand to Lawrence and Verena (Weyer) Oser. He married Rita Mae Boeckman on October 28, 1961, in St. Ferdinand Church. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2011. Arthur was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Chruch, Ferdinand Community Center, and was a Charter Member of the Ferdinand Jaycees. Arthur served in the National Guard.

Arthur retired after 40+ years of working at Jasper Chair. He enjoyed playing cards, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Forest Park Rangers Fan.

Arthur is survived by two sons, Mike (Susie) Oserand Tim (Jenelle) Oser, all of Huntingburg; two daughters, Kathy (Ronnie) Begle of Mariah Hill and Cindy (Kurt) Kippenbrock of Huntingburg; one brother, Tom (Joyce) Oser of Hoover, AL; three sisters, Shirley Daly of Lousiville, KY., Alice Stenftenagel and Bernice (Don) Dorsam all of Jasper; seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Rita Mae; a grandson, Chad Kippenbrock and a step-great-granddaughter, Lilly; one brother, Leroy Oser; two sister-in-laws, Joanne Oser and Dorothy Oser; a brother-in-law, Ron Stenftenagel.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM ET Wednesday, January 4th at St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3rd from 4-8:00 PM ET and Wednesday from 7-9:30 AM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

