Pearlena R. Spayd, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 3:07 p.m. on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Pearlena was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1937, to Herman and Elenora (Mehringer) Rasche. She married Ralph Joseph Spayd on , 1957, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2020.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her two sons.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Pearlena enjoyed bird watching, tending to her gardens, and volunteering within the church.

She is survived by two sons; Stuart Spayd, Jasper, Andrew (Megan) Spayd, Jasper, one grand-daughter; Jennifer (Justin) Lovett, two great-grandchildren; Korie and Logan Lovett, two sisters; Viola Wagner and Diane Henke.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are three sisters; Alberta Weyer, Rita Durcholz, and Lois Boggs, and one brother; Ambrose Rasche.

A memorial Mass for Pearlena R. Spayd will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at Holy Family Catholic Church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

