Pearlena R. Spayd, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 3:07 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.
Pearlena was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 5, 1937, to Herman and Elenora (Mehringer) Rasche. She married Ralph Joseph Spayd on August 31, 1957, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2020.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her two sons.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pearlena enjoyed bird watching, tending to her gardens, and volunteering within the church.
She is survived by two sons; Stuart Spayd, Jasper, Andrew (Megan) Spayd, Jasper, one grand-daughter; Jennifer (Justin) Lovett, two great-grandchildren; Korie and Logan Lovett, two sisters; Viola Wagner and Diane Henke.
Preceding her in death besides her husband are three sisters; Alberta Weyer, Rita Durcholz, and Lois Boggs, and one brother; Ambrose Rasche.
A memorial Mass for Pearlena R. Spayd will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.