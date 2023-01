Blood Community Unites to Thank America’s Donors this National Blood Donor Month

Eligible, healthy individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate in the new year

America’s Blood Centers, the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), and the American Red Cross are joining together to thank America’s more than 7 million blood donors as they mark National Blood Donor Month. This month recognizes America’s donors and encourages more people to give blood. The blood community also reminds healthy, eligible individuals to make an appointment in the new year since the winter months are one of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood.

“We all owe America’s blood donors a debt of gratitude for their selfless generosity. Everyone knows someone whose life has been changed through a blood transfusion. National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 people million who donate blood each year and encourage more people to become donors and help save lives,” said Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America’s Blood Centers.

“Here is a New Year’s resolution we should all make: become a regular blood donor in 2023, and start now as we mark National Blood Donor Month,” said Debra BenAvram, chief executive officer of AABB. “We salute all those who have already given this life-saving gift and encourage anyone eligible to make a donation appointment today.”

“Over the past several years, we have witnessed volunteer blood donors across the country roll up a sleeve to help their neighbor in need even as we navigated a global crisis, said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “This unwavering dedication exemplifies our humanitarian spirit as a nation, and this month we recognize and celebrate the generosity of those who give blood and invite more individuals to join us in this lifesaving mission.”

Our organizations applaud a recent action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to change its eligibility requirements for individuals that were previously deferred from donating blood because they lived, or were stationed, in certain countries outside of the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s. The blood community welcomes back the hundreds of thousands of individuals now eligible to donate blood, include many of our nation’s veterans.

The blood community encourages eligible Americans to donate blood in January and to make regular appointments to donate throughout the year. Please contact one of the following organizations to find a local blood collection site and to schedule an appointment: