Jonathan Peyton and Tyler Hood are each set to perform at the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, February 4.

The Astra Theatre will be filled with euphonic music times two on Saturday, February 4, as both Jonathon Peyton, along with his band, and Tyler Hood will each perform sets on the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage. The music will kick off at 7:30 pm EST with Hood, a New Albany native, performing a 45-minute

set, and Peyton following at 8:30 pm EST.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets on the main floor and balcony are $20 with a $35 VIP option. The VIP ticket includes preferred parking in the Matrix parking lot, a $5 concession voucher, and an exclusive pre-show acoustic set starting at 6 pm EST. Doors open for all other ticket holders at 6:30 pm EST.

Jonathan Peyton is a singer/songwriter from Woodstock, Georgia. He writes emotion-evoking songs that tell a story and captivate audiences by their relatability and honesty. He says that writing music has become a way of processing through life and relating to others and their stories. Music has been not only something to enjoy but also a tool for healing. His biggest hope is to write songs that help people feel less alone.

Tyler Hood is a musician based in southern Indiana with a strong connection to his midwestern roots. After co-founding and writing for his first band The Hill Figs, the songwriter has recently stepped into a more personal space with his music.

In addition to sharing the evening with Peyton and Hood, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at the Astra Theatre for future 2023 events. These events will include fan-favorite movies that will hopefully invoke some interaction, additional music performances, and stand-up comedians/comedic magicians.

All events will be listed on our website at AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357

seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft

and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.