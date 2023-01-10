Chad Leuken, 48, filed official paperwork with the County Clerk on Friday, January 6th to declare his candidacy for City Council re-election. First elected in 2019, Leuken believes his experience with business has been helpful in his first term. He says, “Businesspeople must be responsive to their customers and accountable for results. Government should operate the same way.”

Leuken recalled some highlights of his first term in office, including his role in guaranteeing a zero percent finance plan for the infrastructure build by fortifying the University Heights Ordinance, being the primary author of safety improvements in Jasper’s archery ordinance, his contributions to city employee retirement plan improvements at no additional cost to the city, and assisting with the navigation of statutorily required redistricting process for councilmanic districts. He also served on the Dubois County Solid Waste District Board and Jasper Municipal Utilities Electric Sub-Committee to represent the city’s interests.

The re-elect hopeful is optimistic about Jasper’s development in the coming years. However, Leuken also took time to address several points of concern for the city. He says attention is needed to the urgent need to attract new families to the area, managing the city’s new bond debt, dated streets and sidewalks, the need for quality, affordable housing, and discussing proposed new county income taxes.

Leuken says, “We need a conscientious and discerning person at the table when these decisions are being made. I’ve proven I am that kind of man. I’ll do my best to continue serving that way.”