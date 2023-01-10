Nominations for two county-wide awards are now being sought by the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s board of directors will select finalists for each award and will announce recipients during its annual luncheon on Thursday, February 23rd. An award for Business of the Year will be selected exclusively by the board of directors and awarded to a third recipient at that time.

Characteristics of the nominees should include, but not be limited to the following:

Dubois County Businessperson of the Year: A business leader that has demonstrated success in both civic and professional areas, specifically in the areas of growth, leadership, achievement, and community service. The nominee will have inspired others as they excelled in leadership and growth of their organization while also giving back to the community.

Dubois County Young Professional of the Year: An emerging young professional that has made a significant contribution through vision, innovation, interpersonal skills, and hard work. Nominees should be professionals 40 years of age or younger and can work in any role.

Nominations for each award can be submitted online at www.bit.ly/DCChamberAwards. Submissions are due by the end of business on Friday, February 3. Any questions or comments can be phoned at 812-827-8274 or emailed to chamber.director@duboiscountychamber.com.