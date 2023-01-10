Carroll County Judge Frances Gull will oversee a daylong hearing on Friday in the case against Richard Allen for the slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German. Gull previously initiated a gag order preventing lawyers, police, and family members from publicly speaking about the case. That order could be lifted during the Friday appearance of the accused in court, or the judge could choose to keep it in place until the trial. Other items on the docket include addressing a November motion for a change of venue and a defense hearing on getting money to pay for investigators.

Allen’s attorneys are asking for the trial to be relocated at least 150 miles from Carroll County due to the case’s publicity. They believe media attention will inhibit the selection of an unbiased jury.

The defense has 29 different requests to be addressed at Friday’s hearing, including witness names and addresses, anyone questioned by the police concerning the murders, and other related documents. The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. on January 6th.