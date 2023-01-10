Schwoeppe’s BBQ and Legendary Lanes are teaming up to raise funds for Southridge High School and youth bowlers. The money raised will support the programs in a variety of ways and provide an easy fixing of food for your Super Bowl party needs. BBQ Ribs are being sold for $24 per slab; get 12 wings for $15, 5 pork chops for $25, or 2 lbs of pulled pork for $14. Pick-up will take place from 11-2 on February 12th at Legendary Lanes. Ticket pre-sales end February 3rd.

Tickets are available at Legendary Lanes or by contacting Bonnie Egler at 812-827-3078.