Joan Elizabeth Heeke, 71, of Ferdinand passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Joan was born in Huntingburg on October 10, 1951, to August “Gust” and Frances (Tempel) Krampe. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Heeke on June 16, 1984, in St. Ferdinand Church.

Joan was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Parish. She was a retired special education teacher, an autism coordinator, and a Braille teacher after 33 years. She taught in the South Central Area Special Education Cooperative, through the Paoli School Corporation. Joan was an avid reader, she enjoyed traveling and loved her grandchildren. Joan was a kind, patient, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Surviving is her husband of 38 years, Richard “Rick” Heeke. One daughter, Mandy (Dwayne) Osborne of Santa Claus, and one son, Luke (Alyssa) Heeke of Ferdinand. Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her mother, Frances Krampe of Ferdinand. Three brothers, Steve (Sue) Krampe and Mark Krampe both of Ferdinand and John (Donna) Krampe of Evansville. She was preceded in death by her father, August “Gust” Krampe, sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ron Beier, and a brother, Edward Krampe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, June 15th in Saint Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 14th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and continuing on Thursday from 7:00 until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.