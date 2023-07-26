Michael Kent Blount age 58, of Selvin, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his residence.

He was born November 20, 1964, to James E. and Delores (Russell) Blount. Michael was a 1983 graduate of Tecumseh High School and a graduate of Oakland City University in 1985. He was a self-employed handyman; was a volunteer for the Pigeon Township fire department; and earned the honor of Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop #177. He loved to hunt, fish, and be outside. Michael was always willing to help someone in need and would give his time and knowledge to anyone he could. Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two sons, Aaron Blount of Lebanon, Indiana, and Eric (Allie) Blount of Boonville, Indiana; two grandchildren Avery and Nolan.

Funeral services for Michael Blount will be held at 6:00 p.m., E.D.T., Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with Pastor Scotter Westerman officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00–6:00 p.m., E.D.T., Monday.