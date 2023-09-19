Marvin O. Wright, 80, of Vincennes, IN, formerly of Huntingburg, IN, passed on September 16, 2023. He was born in Huntingburg, IN on February 4, 1943, to the late Dallas Wright and Elizabeth (Eckert) Wright-Englert. Marvin graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1961. He married the love of his life, Patricia “Patty” Lanman, on February 27, 1971. Marvin Began working at Dolly Madison – Fabricators after high school. In the early 70’s he started with Kimball International. Marvin worked for 14 years before retiring at OFS where he stained wood. His family were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, IN, and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish in Vincennes, IN.

Marvin was a hardworking, simple, loving man. He enjoyed fishing, turtle hunting, arrowhead hunting, learning about history, and spending time with his family. Marvin will be deeply missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Edith; siblings and their spouses Carol Selig, Mary (Bernie) McNallin, Hettie (Clifford) Nash, and Naomi (Paul) Mattingly. He is also preceded in death by his in-laws, Ervin and Bernis Lanman, sister and brother-in-law, Ruthana and Charlie Welp, Rose Schnellenberger (Allen, Sr.), and a brother-in-law James “Jimmy” Lanman.

Marvin is survived by his wife, of 52 years, Patricia Wright; daughter Lynn (Don) Altstadt; grandchildren Kristina, Derek (Fatima Ayala), Dustin, and Landon Altstadt. And numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins,

Goodwin-Sievers is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Wright. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at 524 Broadway Street. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Huntingburg, IN immediately following.

The family would like to give special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Gentle Care over the past seven in a half years. Caregivers become family. Memorial contributions can be made out to the family for their wishes, yet to be determined.