Cheyenne Rae Ubelhor, 45, of Ferdinand, passed away at her home on Monday, September 18th. She was born December 18, 1977, to Roy and Donna Forston. Cheyenne married Greg Ubelhor on July 22, 2017. Cheyenne loved sunflowers and animals. She enjoyed camping and wearing her flip-flops.

Cheyenne is survived by her husband, Greg Ubelhor of Ferdinand; a stepdaughter, Kendra Ubelhor of Ferdinand; two brothers, Jeff Heim of Ferdinand and Phil Butler of Huntingburg and two sisters, Belinda Hall of Huntingburg and Angie Ubehlor of French Lick. Cheyenne was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Forston, and a nephew, Justin Ubelhor.

Funeral services will be on Friday, September 22nd at 10:00 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home and also Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow in St. Ferdinand Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com