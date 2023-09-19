Rita E. Schroering, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Rita was born in Celestine, Indiana, on September 5, 1939, to Leo and Margaret (Nordhoff) Eckert. She married Norbert J. Schroering on April 12, 1958, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2019.

Rita was a 1957 graduate of Jasper High School. She then attended the Vincennes School of Cosmetology.

She was an independent cosmetologist.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Ladies Sodality, D of I, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Rita enjoyed her travels with her children overseas and abroad, and she loved quilting, sewing, playing cards with her friends, cooking, baking, doing word puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Melanie (Gregg) Lottes, Loogootee, IN, two sons, Mark (Carol) Schroering, Jasper, IN, and Matthew (Valery) Riverview, FL, 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister, Ardella Pieper, Dubois, IN, and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Eckert, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents, are one daughter, Melissa Gardner, one son, Martin Schroering, two sisters, Dorothy Schepers and Marie Brosmer, and one brother, Victor Eckert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita E. Schroering will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

