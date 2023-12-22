Indiana’s unemployment rate in November stands at 3.7%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for November stands at 3.7%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate stands at 63.3% for November, remaining above the national rate of 62.8%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,423,256 – an increase of 1,613 from the previous month.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 500 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 40,800 jobs from this time last year. Indiana’s November private employment stands at 2,859,100, which is a new private employment peak.



Industries that experienced job increases in November included Private Educational and Health Services, which grew by 2,300 jobs, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, which increased by 1,200 jobs.

As of Dec. 18, 2023, there were 103,265 open job postings throughout the state. In November, 15,164 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.

Individuals looking for work, training, or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.