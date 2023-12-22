The United States Postal Service announced that all branches will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. This closure affects all postal services, including retail services, mail delivery, and blue collection boxes.

This year, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve each fall on Sunday, when normal closures apply. There are no plans for limited hours or early blue box collection times on Saturday, December 23rd, or Saturday, December 30th. Customers are always encouraged to check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

Customers who cannot mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on December 23rd and December 30th should use the postal locator at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations that may be open late.

In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Post Offices will be closed on Monday, December 25th, and Monday, January 1st. Blue collection boxes will not be serviced these days and there are no residential or business deliveries, except for Priority Mail Express which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee.

Following those holiday closures, Post Offices will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, December 26th, and Tuesday, January 2nd.

As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays or federal holidays.

Customers are encouraged to plan their postal needs accordingly and are reminded that many services, such as purchasing stamps and shipping labels, are available at usps.com .