Norma Lee (Sendelweck) Wuchner, 91, passed away surrounded by family on January 13, 2024, at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Ind.

Norma was born on March 7, 1932, in Haysville, Ind., to Chris and Mary (Bauer) Sendelweck. The youngest of five children, she grew up speaking German on her family’s farm. She graduated from Dubois County High School in 1950. In May 1954, she married Robert (Bob) Wuchner, and they began their life together in Jasper, Ind., where they raised their two sons, Larry and Glenn. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville and was a founding member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper. With a keen eye for finances, Norma worked as a bookkeeper for Dodson Accounting and Bob’s Electric. Moreover, she had a kind heart, a quality echoed by the renters who lived in the properties she managed.

A wonderfully complex woman with diverse interests and abilities, Norma had a fun-loving, affectionate, and sometimes feisty personality that belied a seemingly reserved exterior. She took interior design classes, tended to her garden, enjoyed cooking and baking, and would never turn down a springerle cookie if it was offered. Eager to be with loved ones, she was always up for a round of cards, a fishing trip, a tea party, or playing basketball in the driveway with her grandchildren. She had a quick wit and would fervently stand up for what she believed was right. And when times were tough, her family could count on her for pragmaticism, sage advice, and a big hug.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Sue) of Plainfield, and Glenn (Jennifer) of Evansville; her grandchildren, Brad (Denise), Brian (Laura), Staci (John), Emily (Michael), Rachel (Eric), and Rebekah (Neil); six great-grandchildren; Ryleigh, Reaghan, Lincoln, Garrett, Mary Grace, and Abigail, and her niece Kim Dietz, who was a kind caregiver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; and her siblings, Elfrieda, Hilbert, Earl, and Ralph.

A funeral service for Norma Lee Wuchner will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Linda White Hospice House, 611 Harriet St, Evansville, IN, 47710.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.