Marlene Evelyn Morgan, age 87, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Vitas Hospice in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was born February 23, 1936, in Dubois, Indiana, to Joseph and Verona (Rasche) Terwiske; and married Franklin Eugene “Gene” Morgan on April 30, 1955, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois. Marlene worked as a beautician and florist. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg; and enjoyed bowling, and playing tennis and cards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Eugene “Gene” Morgan, who passed away February 18, 2011; one infant son, David Eugene Morgan; and four siblings, Donna Seals, Jeannie Collon, Bob Terwiske and Bill Terwiske.

She is survived by six daughters, Jacqueline (John) Kamman of Huntingburg, Julie (Darin) Barber of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jilian Morgan of Greenville, South Carolina, Jeana (Doug) Mathies of Jasper, Jayne (Denny) Dodd of Huntingburg, and Joanna Morgan of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, Judy Carnes of French Lick and Marilyn Padgett of Jasper; by (13) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Marlene Morgan will be held at 12:00 noon, E.S.T., on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, on Saturday, the day of the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, The Alzheimer’s Association, or the Gene Morgan Charitable Endowment in care of the Dubois County Community Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com