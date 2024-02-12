John E. Knust, age 67, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. He was an organ donor, wanting to pass on the gift of life to others.

John was a lifelong resident of Schnellville, Indiana, born on April 7, 1956, to Leo E. and Alvina K. (Schnell) Knust.

He was a 1974 graduate of Forest Park High School and retired as a truck driver.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, the Schnellville Community Club, and the Schnellville Conservation Club. He was an avid member and supporter of AA and had earned his 36-year sobriety medallion.

John enjoyed traveling, storytelling, going to the casino, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are six siblings, Susie (Jack) Larson, Crawfordsville, IN, Mary (Bill) Winters, Schnellville, IN, Ed (Kathy) Knust, Schellville, IN, Martha (Randy) McCaffry, Boonville, IN, Rosie (Jeff) Endres, Indianapolis, IN, and Annette (Dave) Schuetter, Schnellville, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one niece, Audrey Knust, and one great nephew, Beau Schuetter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John E. Knust will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, or to a favorite charity.

