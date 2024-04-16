Join us Wednesday, April 24th, from 4 pm to 7 pm EDT to help pull and remove invasive garlic mustard plants from Ferdinand State Forest. Pulling this plant is easy, but volunteers must be physically able to bend over and pull the plant gently out of the ground. No experience is needed as experts will be on hand to guide volunteers in identifying and removing the garlic mustard plants.

Volunteers will meet at the Ferdinand State Forest Gatehouse, at the property entrance. Come prepared with work gloves, long pants, and sturdy shoes.

This event is co-hosted by the Friends of Ferdinand State Forest and the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County. Follow either group on Facebook for event updates. RSVPs are not required, but for more details call/text Carla Striegel-Winner at 812-639-9628 or email carlastriegel@gmail.com.