Milan Todd Eckert, 56, of Shoals, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Daviess County Hospital, Washington. He was born November 7, 1967, in Huntingburg, Indiana, he was the son of Eddie Dale and Mary Lou (Steffen) Eckert. Todd graduated from Forest Park High School with the Class of 1986. He married Grace Cardwell on June 10, 2023.

Todd worked as the Town Marshall of Shoals for over 20 years. He cared for the people, helping them in any way he could, and enjoyed serving the community and the Town of Shoals. He enjoyed the Wagler Motorsports Track in Lyons, Indiana, where he worked for many years. Todd loved spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies, and his church family at Church of the Cross.

Surviving are his wife, Grace; son, Dustin (Jessica) Eckert; step-children, Keyanna Parrott and Michael Parrott; grandbabies, Langstyn and Colton Eckert; siblings, Brian (Nicole) Eckert and Bret (Erica) Eckert; and nieces and nephews, Caden, Danielle, Austin, and Felecia Eckert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Missy (Carla) Eckert.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Church of the Cross. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-9 P.M. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Queen-Lee Chapel in Shoals. Memorial contributions may be made to the Queen-Lee Chapel to assist with funeral expenses.

