Mentors for Youth is thrilled to announce that Jasper Engines & Transmissions, a longstanding supporter of our mission, has reinforced its commitment to youth development by upgrading its partnership to the prestigious Platinum Level. This upgrade is accompanied by a significant donation of $5,000, marking a pivotal moment in our relationship, and amplifying our impact on the community.

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has been a vital partner of Mentors for Youth for many years, embodying our shared values and dedication to nurturing the potential of children in our community. Through their generosity, Jasper Engines & Transmissions is demonstrating unparalleled support for our program and the youth we serve.

“We are deeply honored by Jasper Engines & Transmissions’ decision to elevate their partnership with us to the Platinum Level,” said Erin Kidwell, Executive Director at Mentors for Youth. “Their generous donation is a testament totheir company culture; they are committed to the well-being of their employees, their families, and their community at large. Together, we will continue to make a profound difference in the lives of young people and the people surrounding them in Dubois County.”

The generous contribution from Jasper Engines & Transmissions will enable Mentors for Youth to expand our reach, recruit more mentors, and provide vital resources and experiences to support the growth and development of the youth in the program. This investment will have a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals, empowering them to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential.

“At Jasper Engines & Transmissions, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Mentors for Youth,” stated Doug Bawel, CEO. “We believe in the importance of mentorship and its ability to shape the future of our youth. By upgrading our support to the Platinum Level, we are reaffirming our commitment to fostering positive change and creating opportunities for success.”

The collaboration between Jasper Engines & Transmissions and Mentors for Youth exemplifies the power of corporate-community partnerships in driving meaningful social impact. Together, we are creating a brighter and more promising future for the youth in our community!

About Mentors for Youth of Dubois County

Many children in Dubois County lack a “naturally occurring” mentor in their life. Mentors for Youth seeks to match youth between the ages of 6 and 14 with caring adults who wish to spend two hours every other week for one year together. Mentors work with their mentees to establish goals and develop life skills, such as decision-making, problem-solving, and communication. The organization also engages in activities that promote positive youth development, such as agency-sponsoredcommunity service projects and recreational activities.

Mission:

Mentors for Youth is dedicated to facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between youth and adults for the purpose of enhancing individual lives and the community.

Vision:

To be the difference, the change, and the good in the lives of Dubois County children facing adversity.

About Jasper Engines & Transmissions

JASPER® has been remanufacturing quality products since 1942 and today we are the nation’s largest remanufacturer of gas and diesel engines, transmissions, differentials, rear axle assemblies, air & fuel components, marine engines, sterndrives, performance engines, and electric motors.

JASPER’s®2,300+ Associates and 51 Branch Locations Nationwide are committed to providing you with the perfect product. Our processes and procedures are designed to produce a quality component that will meet or exceed the expectations of every one of our customers.

Our company has a unique corporate culture. It is a culture we’ve developed and refined since our founding. The basis of our corporate philosophy can be found in six very simple words: “Do It Right…and Have Fun.”