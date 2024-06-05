Latest News

The 39th annual Shoals Catfish Festival will take place from July 4th to July 7th, with a spectacular fireworks display scheduled for Thursday, July 4th, at 10:00 p.m. The festival organizers have launched a fund drive to finance this year’s fireworks, emphasizing that the show will be funded solely by the amount donated.

Residents are encouraged to contribute to ensure another memorable display. Last year, many donations were made in honor of deceased loved ones or friends.

Donations can be sent to: Lions Fireworks, P.O. Box 240, Shoals, IN 47581

