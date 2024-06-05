Latest News

Jasper City Hall and Services Closed for Juneteenth 39th Annual Shoals Catfish Festival Set for July 4-7 Shoals Catfish Festival Baby Show Set for July 7th Invasive Plant Control Training Course for Landowners to be Hosted by Purdue Extension Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness and Applebee’s Partner for Flapjack Breakfast

Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in observance of Juneteenth Day. Additionally, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will not be operational on this day.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Wednesday will be picked up on Thursday, June 20. The collection schedule for the rest of the week remains unchanged. Residents are reminded to place their trash and recycling at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post