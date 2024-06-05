The 39th annual Shoals Catfish Festival will include a Baby Show on Sunday, July 7th, at the Shoals Fire Station on Water Street. The event will be divided into two age groups: 0-12 months at 3:00 p.m. and 13-24 months at 3:30 p.m.

Eligibility is restricted to children residing in the Shoals Community School district. Pre-registration requires a $5 cash entry fee and must be mailed by Friday, July 5th, to Rebecca Rollins at 15026 North State Road 450, Shoals, IN 47581. Registration forms can be found in the Shoals News. On-site registration will be available for $10, cash only. Phone registrations are not accepted.

The contest features three categories: Happiest, Most Patriotic, and Most Adorable, with age divisions of 0-6 months, 7-12 months, 13-18 months, and 19-24 months for both boys and girls. Trophies will be awarded to first-place winners and the youngest participant, with ribbons for second and third places.

For more details, contact Chairperson Rebecca Rollins at 812-709-1087.