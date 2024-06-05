Philip R. Fischer, age 68, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer, on the evening of Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Phil was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 25, 1956, to John and Mary (Pfeifer) Fischer. He married Debra Buechlein on May 23, 1981, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1974 graduate of Southridge High School and attended Rose Hulman.

He retired as a warehouse superintendent for Winkler, Inc., where he had worked for over 40 years.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, where he had been very active in the parish, as he was on the Parish Council, a charter member of the picnic committee, was a Minister of Holy Communion, including distributing the Eucharist to the homebound, and active in many other ministries within the church.

He had been on the Southwest Dubois County School Board for 16 years.

Phil enjoyed reading, enriching and growing in his Faith, sailing, traveling, especially his trip to the Holy Land with his wife and church family, and spending time with family, especially his 13 grandchildren.

Phil will not be forgotten, as he left big footprints for one who lived in such a quiet, unassuming way; he was a person of integrity and warmth, quick to smile and laugh, and easy to be with. He was a good and faithful servant to the Lord, and through his Faith became a shining example to his family and everyone around him.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie Fischer, Huntingburg, IN, four children, Pam (Jesse) Bolte, Huntingburg, IN, Nicholas (April) Fischer, Jasper, IN, Abbie (Shayne) Guinn, Huntingburg, IN, and Andrew (Morgan) Fischer, Huntingburg, IN, 13 grandchildren and two grandchildren on the way, five siblings, Flo (Patrick) Kellems, Tell City, IN, Greg (Leola) Fischer, Lamar, IN, Jake (Mary Jo) Fischer, Huntingburg, IN, Eric Fischer, Haubstadt, IN, and Mary (Dean) Becher, Ferdinand, IN, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his mother-in-law, Lorraine Buechlein, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, father-in-law, Maurice Buechlein, brothers-in-law, Roger Hunter Sr. and Joe Buechlein, and sister-in-law, Judy Atwood.

Phil’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Fr. Biju Thomas and their St. Mary Church family for their fervent and caring prayers and support during Phil’s battle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Philip R. Fischer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. St. Mary Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.