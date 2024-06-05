The Jasper Municipal Water Department has issued a boil advisory for a small section of the city following a water main break. The affected area includes W. 14th St between US 231 and Maute St., and Kundek St. between W. 14th and Beckman St.

Residents in the specified areas are advised to boil their water for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking, for both humans and pets. The water is still safe for bathing.

The boil advisory is expected to last a minimum of 48 hours and will be lifted once two consecutive water samples pass testing.

For further information, contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.