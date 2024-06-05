The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration this week announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services named Indiana as one of 10 states selected to participate in the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Medicaid Demonstration Program.

“Indiana has already made great strides in increasing access to crisis care for Hoosiers,” FSSA Secretary Dan Rusyniak, M.D. said. “The move toward a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model will further increase access to quality behavioral health care across Indiana.”

In 2023, Senate Enrolled Act 1 allowed the Division of Mental Health and Addiction to apply for participation in the expansion of a community mental health services demonstration program. The legislation provided DMHA $100 million, $50 million each year in SFY24 and 25, through the state biennium budget to establish the next step for improving the state’s mental health care system.

The state selected eight CCBHC Demonstration Pilot Sites. Over the next several months, DMHA will work with Demonstration Pilot Sites to ensure they meet all CCBHC criteria and are ready to begin offering services in early 2025.

A full list of Indiana’s Demonstration Pilot Sites can be found here.

The Division of Mental Health and Addiction and Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning developed Indiana’s demonstration application with input from individuals with lived experience of behavioral health conditions, consumer advocacy groups, elected officials, behavioral health providers including Community Mental Health Centers, and other state government leaders.

The CCBHC demonstration will allow Demonstration Pilot Sites to provide critical access to quality behavioral health care that aligns with individual community needs in diverse urban, suburban, and rural settings.

“The opportunity to participate in the demonstration is the culmination of intensive collaboration and partnership across all three branches of government and with the entire treatment and advocacy community,” DMHA Director Jay Chaudhary said. “This collaboration will continue as we build the behavioral health system that Hoosiers deserve.”

A CCBHC is a specially designated clinic that provides a comprehensive range of mental health and addiction services. CCBHCs serve all people, regardless of their diagnosis, insurance status, place of residence, or age. The CCBHC model is a proven outpatient model that:

Ensures access to high quality behavioral health care, including 24/7 crisis response.

Is required to provide routine outpatient care within 10 business days.

Meets strict criteria regarding access, quality reporting, staffing, and coordination with social services, justice, and education systems.

Receives funding to support the real costs of expanding comprehensive services to fully meet the need for care in communities.

CCBHCs are required to provide a comprehensive range of mental health and addiction services and to be in compliance with criteria developed by SAMHSA. The federal announcement on Tuesday was made through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.