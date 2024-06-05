On Tuesday the Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Brittany Baylor, a Jeffersonville resident and home-based childcare provider, on felony charges after a child in her care died in 2022.

The tragic investigation began in July of 2022 when the Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) requested Indiana State Police Detectives investigate the heartbreaking case of an unresponsive 6-month-old infant after officers from Jeffersonville initially responded to the scene. EMS personnel initially rushed the child to Clark Memorial Hospital but ultimately transferred the child to Kosair’s Children’s Hospital (now Norton’s Children’s Hospital) in Louisville, Kentucky. The child died later that day.

ISP Detective Mike Bennett led the investigation, which included interviews with the parents and Baylor, as well as speaking with pediatric doctors. Detective Bennett also attended an autopsy conducted by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office. The final autopsy report stated the child’s death was due to a closed head injury sustained in an assault.

Detective Bennett provided his completed report to the Clark County Prosecutor’s office in September 2022. After receiving the report, the Prosecutor’s office forwarded the report for review to doctors at Norton’s Pediatric Protective Services. That report was returned to Detective Bennett in May of 2024, and the Clark County Circuit 4 court issued a warrant for Brittany Baylor on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The warrant listed the charges as:

–Aggravated Battery resulting in Death, 1 Count, Level 1 Felony.

-Neglect of a Dependent resulting in Death, 1 Count, Level 1 Felony.

Brittany Baylor was arrested Tuesday evening without incident and transported to the Clark County Jail.