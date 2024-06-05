The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures on State Road 64 in Gibson County.



Beginning on or around Monday, June 10, crews will begin lane closures on State Road 64 in Gibson County near Princeton. These lane closures will occur in the eastbound driving lane of S.R. 64 between Kopers Street and South Richland Creek Drive. (This is roughly between Walmart and Menards.)

Lane closures will allow for a deep patching project.



Lane closures will occur during daytime hours with some overnight lane closures needed.

Work is expected to two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.