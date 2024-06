The City of Jasper and contractor Calcar Paving will begin milling surface asphalt on Mill St. between 15th and 30th Streets starting Tuesday, June 11th. The placement of new surface asphalt will occur after milling is complete. This work could last through the week. Motorists may wish to use Cathy Lane or Newton Street as detours.

This will take place barring any weather or unforeseen conditions.