Hoosier Hills Credit Union has been named on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024 as the third-best credit union in Indiana; marking the second year in a row making the list. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. on June 18th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024 ranking lists the institutions that stood out for fulfilling the unique financial needs and expectations of their local communities.

The ranking is based on two sources:

Approximately 26,000 U.S. residents were surveyed online. Participants were asked to name all credit unions where they have a checking and/or savings account and rate the credit unions in six different subdimensions: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Services, and Financial Advice.

For each credit union in each state, a sentiment analysis approach of publicly available online text reviews and ratings was applied.

In each state, the credit union with the highest combined score from the analysis of survey results and publicly available reviews was awarded. The survey score was rated 80% and publicly available reviews 20%.

To view the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024, visit forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-credit-unions/.