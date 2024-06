Charlotte Ellen Ragan, 96, of Stendal, IN, died on June 16, 2024, at her residence.

She was born December 17, 1927, to Raymond and Angeline (Marker) Ohlsen; and married Arthur David Ragan. Charlotte was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Charles D. Ragan; her siblings; and her beloved dog Sofie.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Ragan of Stendal, IN; son, Arthur Robert (Connie) Ragan of Henagar, AL; two granddaughters, Alicia (James) Bookout of Destin, FL and Crystal (Bryan) Grenert of Evansville, IN.

Graveside services for Charlotte Ragan will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Thursday, June 20, 2024 at Cup Creek Cemetery near Velpen, IN.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com