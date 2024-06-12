Today, the Indiana State Fair unveiled the second wave of its 2024 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, August 2-18 (Fair is closed on Mondays). The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. The lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts and this year is no exception. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise. Discount tickets can be purchased for the 2024 Indiana State Fair today at IndianaStateFair.com

The 2024 lineup, so far, for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair include:

Three Dog Night – Friday, August 2 (opening day)

(opening day) Gladys Knight – Sunday, August 4

Dogstar (guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist

Keanu Reeves) – Thursday, August 8

Bell Biv DeVoe – Friday, August 9

*Fearless: The Taylor Swift Tribute – Saturday, August 10

*Newsboys (evening) and Blessing Offor (afternoon) – Sunday, August 11

(evening) and (afternoon) *Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, The Association, Badfinger ft. Joey Molland, The Vogues and The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 14

*Sublime with Rome – Thursday, August 15

Gary Allan – Friday, August 16

*Gospel Music Festival featuring Yolanda Adams – Sunday, August 18

*Just Added

As title sponsor of the Free Stage, the Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers 18 or older to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package promotion. Six Grand Prize winners will receive State Fair tickets, parking, Fair Bucks, the opportunity to take in a concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, and a Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack. Enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or confirming your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 8, 2024. Promotional odds are dependent upon the number of entries received.

There will be a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets available for these concerts made available in July. The 2024 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, August 2 and runs through August 18, when you can enjoy The Greatest 15 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. For more information, please visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and X. The Indiana State Fair will be highlighted by its 2024 theme The Art & Nature of Fun presented by Newfields.

2024 Artist Bios:

Three Dog Night

This legendary pop-rock band dominated the charts between 1969 and 1974, with no other group having more top 10 hits. Three Dog Night has maintained and grown their audience, adapting to new music technology and continuing to tour yearly, giving fans new and old the chance to experience their dynamic performances of their classic hits as well as several new songs. Marking nearly 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to captivate audiences with boundary breaking sounds and nostalgic music from their beginning.





Gladys Knight

As both a solo singer and a group musician, Gladys Knight has solidified herself as an icon of the music industry. Known as the “Empress of Soul” Knight has received numerous awards and accolades for her contributions to the R&B and Soul genres. She has also made appearances in numerous films and television shows. She has recorded more than 38 albums during her career, four of which are solo albums.

Dogstar feat. Robert Mailhouse, Bret Domrose & Keanu Reeves

Dogstar is an American Alternative rock band that was formed in Los Angeles in 1991. Its current members are guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves. The band saw its greatest success in the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, gathering significant attention from the media due to the presence of Keanu. The band started back up again in 2020, announcing their reunion in 2022. Their latest album was released on October 6, 2023.

Bell Biv DeVoe

Formed in 1989, Bell Biv DeVoe is an American music group hailing from Boston, Massachusetts. Their music aims to combine elements of soul, R&B and hip hop, with their multi-platinum album Poison having a song reaching number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990. Their last album Three Stripes was released on January 27, 2017, and despite only having four albums of original material the group has continuously toured and performed live. The group formed as a spinoff of a R&B group called New Edition, and has participated in several of their reunion tours.

Fearless: The Taylor Swift Tribute

Calling all SWIFTIES! We are FEARLESS!! The ULTIMATE Taylor Tribute! We celebrate all things TAYLOR – from all the chart topping HITS to her ICONIC style! Composed of some of the top musicians in CHICAGO, Fearless brings the magic of TAYLOR’s music to life with passion, energy and STYLE! Get ready to sing, dance and make your WILDEST DREAMS come true! See ya at the show!

Newsboys

Newsboys is a Christian rock band that was formed in Queensland, Australia in 1985. Their debut album He’s Coming Back was recorded and released in 1987, and is the first of two albums recorded in Australia, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee. Their fourth album Not Ashamed, released in 1992, was their first commercially successful album. In 2001 their fifth album was recognized by CCM magazine as one of the “100 Greatest Albums in Christian Music.” One of their singles “Shine” was included at No. 9 on CCM Magazine’s “100 Greatest Songs of Christian Music.” Their thirteenth studio album In the Hands of God, released on May 5, 2009 debuted at No. 1 on the CCM charts. Their newest album is 2024’s Worldwide Revival.

Blessing Offor

Born in Nigeria and raised in Connecticut, Blessing Offor combines Soul, R&B, pop and music from his African roots. Blessing describes this combination as “the genre of humanity.” Having suffered from vision loss at a young age, Offor learned to train his ears for musical talent. His 2023 debut album, written and recorded in Nashville combines all the elements of his upbringing. Through a combination of personal lyrics and a soundscape rooted in Motown spirit and an “afro-inspired undercurrent,” Offor works to combine his dynamic background. To honor his African heritage, Offor included three unique recordings of a call with his uncle to translate a Nigerian tune called “Akwa Uwa,” which means “Tears for the World.”

Happy Together Tour 2024

The Happy Together Tour 2024 consists of six acts: The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, The Association, Badfinger ft. Joey Molland, The Vogues and The Cowsills. These artists had their biggest hits in the 60’s and 70’s and brought timeless sounds and songs like “Happy Together” by the Turtles, one of the most recognizable songs of that time period. These bands combined have multiple No. 1 hits with this tour starting in 1984. Since then the band has consistently knocked out 50 shows a year, making this tour an iconic homage to an era of music that has influenced many of today’s artists. The tour has consisted of several different bands and artists throughout the nearly 40 years it has been running, with the only constant band being The Turtles.

Sublime with Rome

Formed in California in 2010 by former members of the band Sublime and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez, Sublime with Rome is a ska alternative rock group. The group’s debut album Yours Truly was released on July 12, 2011, and broke the top ten of the Billboard 200. After releasing their third album Blessings, the band went on a major tour. In 2023 they collaborated with Slightly Stoopid on “Cool & Collected,” which was their first new release in several years. To celebrate the release, the group went on a massive summer tour to 27 different cities. Their latest album recorded at Sonic Ranch, is a celebration of their fifteen year run, and is a thank you note to their many fans.

Gary Allan

Gary Allan is a Nashville based country music singer. He got his start in 1996 after signing to Decca Records. His debut single “Her Man” was released in 1996, was the lead-off to his gold certified debut album, titled Used Heart for Sale. He has had three certified platinum albums, and three certified gold albums. Two albums reached the top two spots on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums. His newest album titled Ruthless tells the story of the Nashville country from the 1990s to the present.

Gospel Music Festival featuring: Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams is an American gospel singer, and host of her own syndicated gospel show. Adams got her start singing gospel music in the early 1980s as part of Houston’s Southeast Inspirational Choir, which was affiliated with the Church of God in Christ. She was a featured vocalist on the Choir’s single “For my Liberty. In 1987, Adams signed a contract with The Sound of Gospel, and released her first album titled Just As I Am. In 1990 she was discovered by producer Ben Tankard, and after signing to his independent label she released another album titled Through the Storm. In 2009 she was named the number 1 gospel artist of the decade by Billboard. In 2016, President Barack Obama gave her the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding volunteer service, and in 2017 she was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Adams has five number one albums on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album list. In 2022 she was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.



ABOUT THE INDIANA STATE FAIR:

The Indiana State Fair, known as the state’s premier multi-day event, is a vibrant celebration of the Hoosier spirit and agricultural legacy. Over 15 exciting days, it unites communities across Indiana to honor the state’s unique identity and welcomes visitors from far and wide. Renowned for its top-notch entertainment, spotlight on 4-H youth, engaging agricultural education programs, modern facilities, and an array of delicious fare, the Indiana State Fair has been a treasured tradition for Hoosiers for over a century. The 2024 Indiana State Fair takes place from August 2nd to August 18th (closed Mondays). For comprehensive event information, ticket details, and attractions, be sure to visit our official website at www.indianastatefair.com.



ABOUT THE HOOSIER LOTTERY:

For over 30 years, Hoosier Lottery distributions have benefited every county throughout Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $7 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually. The Hoosier Lottery has earned World Lottery Association Level 4 Certification through 2024 for achieving the highest level of responsible gaming. To learn more about the Hoosier Lottery, visit HoosierLottery.com/GivingBack and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.