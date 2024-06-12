The Huntingburg City Council met on Tuesday evening to discuss the approval of the Crossvine Solar Decommissioning Plan Agreement and the supplemental loans for the Wastewater Project.

The Crossvine Solar Decommissioning Plan would be in-place to ensure that when the time comes for the proposed solar farm to be removed, at the estimated maximum lifespan of 35-years, that there would be funds appropriated for the complete removal of all traces of this solar project. This same agreement has already been approved by the Dubois County Council, but because a large amount of the acreage is in the southern Huntingburg city-limits, Crossvine Solar is seeking to inform the City and to have their ultimate support of the project. The Council approved this agreement.

The Council also considered the possible action regarding the resolutions for supplemental loans for the Wastewater Project. These two loans from the USDA Rural Development will total $19,446,000 for the City of Huntingburg to develop their Wastewater Treatment plant. Mayor Neil Elkins has tentatively announced July 16th as the day that groundbreak on the project will begin. Both resolutions for these loans were approved by the council.

Maleah Dearing, incoming Sophomore at Southridge High School and student representative of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, gave an update on the Community Garden project. The group is currently working on placing raised flower beds under the Progress Parkway overpass that would eventually provide pollinator plants and would be a low-mow maintenance asset. They are currently facing difficulties with properly constructing these raised flower beds, and are asking local experts how best to tackle this project.

The Huntingburg City Council meeting is streamed online every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, at 5:30PM EST. You can find the link to view the meeting on the “City of Huntingburg” Facebook page.