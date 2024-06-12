On June 10, at approximately 6:00 AM, a coordinated effort by the Washington Police Department (WPD ERT & DEA Task Force), Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police (DES) resulted in a significant drug bust. Authorities executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on CR 50 N IN Daviess County. The search uncovered approximately one-quarter ounce of suspected methamphetamine, seven firearms, various controlled substance pills, drug paraphernalia, and about one-quarter pound of suspected marijuana. 32-year-old Logan Helderman was arrested and faces multiple charges, including dealing methamphetamine.