On June 10, at around 10:15 PM, a traffic stop by Washington Police on Greenwood St. led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a significant quantity of methamphetamine. The driver, 50-year-old Ryan Potts, and the passenger, 44-year-old Chadd Gregory were found in possession of approximately 226 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Gregory was arrested for dealing methamphetamine, while Potts was charged with maintaining a common nuisance. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.

On By Joey Rehl

