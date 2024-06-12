Latest News

Loogootee is gearing up for its annual Summerfest, set to take place from June 20th to June 22nd, 2024. The three-day event promises a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages.

Thursday, June 20th:

  • 5:00-10:00 PM: Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym)
  • 5:00-7:00 PM: Face Painting
  • 6:15 PM: Opening Remarks and Mayor’s Welcome at the Main Stage
  • 6:30 PM: Queen Contest with Brian Whitney as Master of Ceremony
  • 7:30-9:00 PM: MCL Performance at the Main Stage

Friday, June 21st:

  • 5:00-10:00 PM: Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym)
  • 5:00-7:00 PM: Face Painting
  • 6:15 PM: Opening Remarks and Mayor’s Welcome at the Main Stage
  • 7:00 PM: Eighty Sixth Band
  • 9:00 PM: Boys in the Band

Saturday, June 22nd:

  • 8:00 AM: West Bogg’s 5K Walk/Run at West Boggs Park (Finish by the beach)
  • 8:00 AM: Golf Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course
  • 10:00 AM: Volleyball Tournament at City Park
  • 8:00 AM-12:00 PM: Community Action Leading Loogootee (CALL) Farmer’s Market
  • 3:30-6:00 PM: Park & Spark Car Show on the Square
  • 4:00 PM: Tri-Kappa Kids Sidewalk Chalk Contest and Foam Homies Bubble Party at Faith Baptist Church
  • 5:00-10:00 PM: Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym)
  • 5:30 PM: Parade Lineup at High School
  • 6:30 PM: Patriotic Parade
  • 7:00-8:30 PM: Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders
  • 9:00-11:00 PM: Van Halen Invasion
  • 11:00 PM: Fireworks Display

Additionally, alcoholic beverages will be available in the basement area of the K of C, VFW, and the Legion throughout the event.

Join the community in celebrating summer with fun-filled activities and lively entertainment at Loogootee Summerfest 2024!

