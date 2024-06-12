Loogootee is gearing up for its annual Summerfest, set to take place from June 20th to June 22nd, 2024. The three-day event promises a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages.

Thursday, June 20th:

5:00-10:00 PM: Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym)

Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym) 5:00-7:00 PM: Face Painting

Face Painting 6:15 PM: Opening Remarks and Mayor’s Welcome at the Main Stage

Opening Remarks and Mayor’s Welcome at the Main Stage 6:30 PM: Queen Contest with Brian Whitney as Master of Ceremony

Queen Contest with Brian Whitney as Master of Ceremony 7:30-9:00 PM: MCL Performance at the Main Stage

Friday, June 21st:

5:00-10:00 PM: Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym)

Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym) 5:00-7:00 PM: Face Painting

Face Painting 6:15 PM: Opening Remarks and Mayor’s Welcome at the Main Stage

Opening Remarks and Mayor’s Welcome at the Main Stage 7:00 PM: Eighty Sixth Band

Eighty Sixth Band 9:00 PM: Boys in the Band

Saturday, June 22nd:

8:00 AM: West Bogg’s 5K Walk/Run at West Boggs Park (Finish by the beach)

West Bogg’s 5K Walk/Run at West Boggs Park (Finish by the beach) 8:00 AM: Golf Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course

Golf Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course 10:00 AM: Volleyball Tournament at City Park

Volleyball Tournament at City Park 8:00 AM-12:00 PM: Community Action Leading Loogootee (CALL) Farmer’s Market

Community Action Leading Loogootee (CALL) Farmer’s Market 3:30-6:00 PM: Park & Spark Car Show on the Square

Park & Spark Car Show on the Square 4:00 PM: Tri-Kappa Kids Sidewalk Chalk Contest and Foam Homies Bubble Party at Faith Baptist Church

Tri-Kappa Kids Sidewalk Chalk Contest and Foam Homies Bubble Party at Faith Baptist Church 5:00-10:00 PM: Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym)

Lark’s Ranch Carnival Rides, Craft Booths, Food Stands, and Pony Rides (at Body Shop Gym) 5:30 PM: Parade Lineup at High School

Parade Lineup at High School 6:30 PM: Patriotic Parade

Patriotic Parade 7:00-8:30 PM: Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders

Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders 9:00-11:00 PM: Van Halen Invasion

Van Halen Invasion 11:00 PM: Fireworks Display

Additionally, alcoholic beverages will be available in the basement area of the K of C, VFW, and the Legion throughout the event.

Join the community in celebrating summer with fun-filled activities and lively entertainment at Loogootee Summerfest 2024!