Shoals is excited to host the annual Catfish Festival from July 3rd to July 7th, 2024, featuring a variety of fun-filled activities for all ages.
Wednesday, July 3rd:
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
- 5:00 PM: Business Decorating Contest sponsored by Shoals Lions Club
- 6:00 PM: Men’s Softball Tournament begins at Ball Park
- 6:00 PM: Kids Chalk on Sidewalk at SC Draperies on Main St. (Sponsored by Tri Kappa)
- 6:30 PM: Benefit Auction at Fire Station (Sponsored by Graber Auctions, Auctioneer Mark J. Graber)
- Food/Drinks by S.H.S. Parents of Class of 2025
Thursday, July 4th:
- 7:30 AM: 5K Catfish Walk at Ball Park
- 8:00 AM: Catfish Run at Ball Park (Sponsored by various local businesses)
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
- 10:00 AM: Women’s Softball begins at Shoals H.S.
- 10:00 AM: Egg Toss Tournament at Ball Park (Sponsored by Edward Jones Investments)
- 3:00 PM: Catfish Cooking Contest (East side of Post Office, Sponsored by The Shoals News)
- 4:30 PM: Horseshoe Tournament at Boat Landing
- 4:45 PM: Opening Ceremonies at Stage with Chairperson Audra P. Deckard
- 5:00 PM: Battle of the Bands at Stage featuring The LowRider Experience, Old ‘n Gold & The Band Revolver
- 10:00 PM: Great Catfish Festival Fireworks Display at Ball Park
Friday, July 5th:
- 7:00 AM – Noon: Bridge Fishing Contest
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
- 4:30 PM: Pie Contest at St. Mary’s Church Hall (Sponsored by Dover Hill Christian Union Church Ladies)
- 6:00 PM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with Clay Harding Band and Speaker Scott Shipman
- 6:00 PM: Kickball Tournament begins at Ball Park
- 6:00 PM: Basketball Tournament at Ball Park (Sponsored by Travis Brett-Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance)
- 6:30 PM: Little Firecrackers, Little Miss Contest, Pre-Teen Contest, Junior Miss Contest, and Catfish Festival Queen Contest at Stage
- 8:30 PM: Puking Buzzards performance at Stage (Members include Brian Lee Tharp, “Rooster” Baesel, Jonah Shaw, Jerry Sanders & Ron Crowder)
Saturday, July 6th:
- 7:00 AM – Noon: Bridge Fishing Contest
- 9:00 AM: Volleyball Tournament at Ball Park
- 9:00 AM: Kickball resumes at Ball Park
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
- 10:30 AM: Catfish Festival Parade with Grand Marshal Carla Harner
- 10:00 AM: Bike Show at Old Jay C Building (Judging at Noon, Sponsored by ABATE)
- 1:00 PM: Texas Hold’em at American Legion Post 61 (Sponsored by American Legion Post 61)
- 2:00 PM: Hook, Line, & Laughter at Methodist Church (By Glenda Ferguson and Pat Keefe)
- 2:00 PM: Big Catfish Contest Weigh-in at Shoals Fire Station (Display until 2:00 PM)
- 6:00 PM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with Clay Harding Band & Speaker Wes Morris
- 7:00 PM: Rumble by the River at Stage (Presented by Tri-State Wrestling)
- Coney Dogs and Yard Sale from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Nazarene Church (Air & Bathrooms Open to Public)
Sunday, July 7th:
- 10:00 AM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with COC Praise Band and Speaker Pastor Dennis Cecil
- 3:00 PM: Baby Show (0-12 months) at Fire Station
- 3:30 PM: Baby Show (13-24 months) at Fire Station
- 5:00 PM: Gospel Sing at Stage featuring The Conquerors Quartet, Robert Sullivan, and Judith Montgomery Family
Food Offerings:
- Catfish Stand by Shoals Lions Club
- Ham & Beans on Friday, July 5th (Serving 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Senior Citizens Center)
- Pork Barbecue on Saturday, July 6th after Parade at St. Mary’s Church Hall (Father Walker)
- Steak Dinner on Friday & Saturday, July 5th & 6th (Serving 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Cornerstone Community Church)
- Pie & Ice Cream on Sunday, July 7th (Serving 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM by Friends of Waggoner’s Chapel near Stage)
Additional food stands available from Eagles Lodge, Ball Park Concessions, and local businesses on Main Street.