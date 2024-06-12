Shoals is excited to host the annual Catfish Festival from July 3rd to July 7th, 2024, featuring a variety of fun-filled activities for all ages.

Wednesday, July 3rd:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse

County Museum Open at Old Courthouse 5:00 PM: Business Decorating Contest sponsored by Shoals Lions Club

Business Decorating Contest sponsored by Shoals Lions Club 6:00 PM: Men’s Softball Tournament begins at Ball Park

Men’s Softball Tournament begins at Ball Park 6:00 PM: Kids Chalk on Sidewalk at SC Draperies on Main St. (Sponsored by Tri Kappa)

Kids Chalk on Sidewalk at SC Draperies on Main St. (Sponsored by Tri Kappa) 6:30 PM: Benefit Auction at Fire Station (Sponsored by Graber Auctions, Auctioneer Mark J. Graber)

Benefit Auction at Fire Station (Sponsored by Graber Auctions, Auctioneer Mark J. Graber) Food/Drinks by S.H.S. Parents of Class of 2025

Thursday, July 4th:

7:30 AM: 5K Catfish Walk at Ball Park

5K Catfish Walk at Ball Park 8:00 AM: Catfish Run at Ball Park (Sponsored by various local businesses)

Catfish Run at Ball Park (Sponsored by various local businesses) 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse

County Museum Open at Old Courthouse 10:00 AM: Women’s Softball begins at Shoals H.S.

Women’s Softball begins at Shoals H.S. 10:00 AM: Egg Toss Tournament at Ball Park (Sponsored by Edward Jones Investments)

Egg Toss Tournament at Ball Park (Sponsored by Edward Jones Investments) 3:00 PM: Catfish Cooking Contest (East side of Post Office, Sponsored by The Shoals News)

Catfish Cooking Contest (East side of Post Office, Sponsored by The Shoals News) 4:30 PM: Horseshoe Tournament at Boat Landing

Horseshoe Tournament at Boat Landing 4:45 PM: Opening Ceremonies at Stage with Chairperson Audra P. Deckard

Opening Ceremonies at Stage with Chairperson Audra P. Deckard 5:00 PM: Battle of the Bands at Stage featuring The LowRider Experience, Old ‘n Gold & The Band Revolver

Battle of the Bands at Stage featuring The LowRider Experience, Old ‘n Gold & The Band Revolver 10:00 PM: Great Catfish Festival Fireworks Display at Ball Park

Friday, July 5th:

7:00 AM – Noon: Bridge Fishing Contest

Bridge Fishing Contest 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse

County Museum Open at Old Courthouse 4:30 PM: Pie Contest at St. Mary’s Church Hall (Sponsored by Dover Hill Christian Union Church Ladies)

Pie Contest at St. Mary’s Church Hall (Sponsored by Dover Hill Christian Union Church Ladies) 6:00 PM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with Clay Harding Band and Speaker Scott Shipman

Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with Clay Harding Band and Speaker Scott Shipman 6:00 PM: Kickball Tournament begins at Ball Park

Kickball Tournament begins at Ball Park 6:00 PM: Basketball Tournament at Ball Park (Sponsored by Travis Brett-Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance)

Basketball Tournament at Ball Park (Sponsored by Travis Brett-Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance) 6:30 PM: Little Firecrackers, Little Miss Contest, Pre-Teen Contest, Junior Miss Contest, and Catfish Festival Queen Contest at Stage

Little Firecrackers, Little Miss Contest, Pre-Teen Contest, Junior Miss Contest, and Catfish Festival Queen Contest at Stage 8:30 PM: Puking Buzzards performance at Stage (Members include Brian Lee Tharp, “Rooster” Baesel, Jonah Shaw, Jerry Sanders & Ron Crowder)

Saturday, July 6th:

7:00 AM – Noon: Bridge Fishing Contest

Bridge Fishing Contest 9:00 AM: Volleyball Tournament at Ball Park

Volleyball Tournament at Ball Park 9:00 AM: Kickball resumes at Ball Park

Kickball resumes at Ball Park 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse

County Museum Open at Old Courthouse 10:30 AM: Catfish Festival Parade with Grand Marshal Carla Harner

Catfish Festival Parade with Grand Marshal Carla Harner 10:00 AM: Bike Show at Old Jay C Building (Judging at Noon, Sponsored by ABATE)

Bike Show at Old Jay C Building (Judging at Noon, Sponsored by ABATE) 1:00 PM: Texas Hold’em at American Legion Post 61 (Sponsored by American Legion Post 61)

Texas Hold’em at American Legion Post 61 (Sponsored by American Legion Post 61) 2:00 PM: Hook, Line, & Laughter at Methodist Church (By Glenda Ferguson and Pat Keefe)

Hook, Line, & Laughter at Methodist Church (By Glenda Ferguson and Pat Keefe) 2:00 PM: Big Catfish Contest Weigh-in at Shoals Fire Station (Display until 2:00 PM)

Big Catfish Contest Weigh-in at Shoals Fire Station (Display until 2:00 PM) 6:00 PM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with Clay Harding Band & Speaker Wes Morris

Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with Clay Harding Band & Speaker Wes Morris 7:00 PM: Rumble by the River at Stage (Presented by Tri-State Wrestling)

Rumble by the River at Stage (Presented by Tri-State Wrestling) Coney Dogs and Yard Sale from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Nazarene Church (Air & Bathrooms Open to Public)

Sunday, July 7th:

10:00 AM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with COC Praise Band and Speaker Pastor Dennis Cecil

Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with COC Praise Band and Speaker Pastor Dennis Cecil 3:00 PM: Baby Show (0-12 months) at Fire Station

Baby Show (0-12 months) at Fire Station 3:30 PM: Baby Show (13-24 months) at Fire Station

Baby Show (13-24 months) at Fire Station 5:00 PM: Gospel Sing at Stage featuring The Conquerors Quartet, Robert Sullivan, and Judith Montgomery Family

Food Offerings:

Catfish Stand by Shoals Lions Club

Ham & Beans on Friday, July 5th (Serving 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Senior Citizens Center)

Pork Barbecue on Saturday, July 6th after Parade at St. Mary’s Church Hall (Father Walker)

Steak Dinner on Friday & Saturday, July 5th & 6th (Serving 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Cornerstone Community Church)

Pie & Ice Cream on Sunday, July 7th (Serving 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM by Friends of Waggoner’s Chapel near Stage)

Additional food stands available from Eagles Lodge, Ball Park Concessions, and local businesses on Main Street.