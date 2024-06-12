Latest News

Shoals is excited to host the annual Catfish Festival from July 3rd to July 7th, 2024, featuring a variety of fun-filled activities for all ages.

Wednesday, July 3rd:

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
  • 5:00 PM: Business Decorating Contest sponsored by Shoals Lions Club
  • 6:00 PM: Men’s Softball Tournament begins at Ball Park
  • 6:00 PM: Kids Chalk on Sidewalk at SC Draperies on Main St. (Sponsored by Tri Kappa)
  • 6:30 PM: Benefit Auction at Fire Station (Sponsored by Graber Auctions, Auctioneer Mark J. Graber)
  • Food/Drinks by S.H.S. Parents of Class of 2025

Thursday, July 4th:

  • 7:30 AM: 5K Catfish Walk at Ball Park
  • 8:00 AM: Catfish Run at Ball Park (Sponsored by various local businesses)
  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
  • 10:00 AM: Women’s Softball begins at Shoals H.S.
  • 10:00 AM: Egg Toss Tournament at Ball Park (Sponsored by Edward Jones Investments)
  • 3:00 PM: Catfish Cooking Contest (East side of Post Office, Sponsored by The Shoals News)
  • 4:30 PM: Horseshoe Tournament at Boat Landing
  • 4:45 PM: Opening Ceremonies at Stage with Chairperson Audra P. Deckard
  • 5:00 PM: Battle of the Bands at Stage featuring The LowRider Experience, Old ‘n Gold & The Band Revolver
  • 10:00 PM: Great Catfish Festival Fireworks Display at Ball Park

Friday, July 5th:

  • 7:00 AM – Noon: Bridge Fishing Contest
  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
  • 4:30 PM: Pie Contest at St. Mary’s Church Hall (Sponsored by Dover Hill Christian Union Church Ladies)
  • 6:00 PM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with Clay Harding Band and Speaker Scott Shipman
  • 6:00 PM: Kickball Tournament begins at Ball Park
  • 6:00 PM: Basketball Tournament at Ball Park (Sponsored by Travis Brett-Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance)
  • 6:30 PM: Little Firecrackers, Little Miss Contest, Pre-Teen Contest, Junior Miss Contest, and Catfish Festival Queen Contest at Stage
  • 8:30 PM: Puking Buzzards performance at Stage (Members include Brian Lee Tharp, “Rooster” Baesel, Jonah Shaw, Jerry Sanders & Ron Crowder)

Saturday, July 6th:

  • 7:00 AM – Noon: Bridge Fishing Contest
  • 9:00 AM: Volleyball Tournament at Ball Park
  • 9:00 AM: Kickball resumes at Ball Park
  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
  • 10:30 AM: Catfish Festival Parade with Grand Marshal Carla Harner
  • 10:00 AM: Bike Show at Old Jay C Building (Judging at Noon, Sponsored by ABATE)
  • 1:00 PM: Texas Hold’em at American Legion Post 61 (Sponsored by American Legion Post 61)
  • 2:00 PM: Hook, Line, & Laughter at Methodist Church (By Glenda Ferguson and Pat Keefe)
  • 2:00 PM: Big Catfish Contest Weigh-in at Shoals Fire Station (Display until 2:00 PM)
  • 6:00 PM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with Clay Harding Band & Speaker Wes Morris
  • 7:00 PM: Rumble by the River at Stage (Presented by Tri-State Wrestling)
  • Coney Dogs and Yard Sale from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Nazarene Church (Air & Bathrooms Open to Public)

Sunday, July 7th:

  • 10:00 AM: Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot with COC Praise Band and Speaker Pastor Dennis Cecil
  • 3:00 PM: Baby Show (0-12 months) at Fire Station
  • 3:30 PM: Baby Show (13-24 months) at Fire Station
  • 5:00 PM: Gospel Sing at Stage featuring The Conquerors Quartet, Robert Sullivan, and Judith Montgomery Family

Food Offerings:

  • Catfish Stand by Shoals Lions Club
  • Ham & Beans on Friday, July 5th (Serving 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Senior Citizens Center)
  • Pork Barbecue on Saturday, July 6th after Parade at St. Mary’s Church Hall (Father Walker)
  • Steak Dinner on Friday & Saturday, July 5th & 6th (Serving 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Cornerstone Community Church)
  • Pie & Ice Cream on Sunday, July 7th (Serving 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM by Friends of Waggoner’s Chapel near Stage)

Additional food stands available from Eagles Lodge, Ball Park Concessions, and local businesses on Main Street.

